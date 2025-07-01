Movie and TV Actor’s Wife Files for Divorce After 27 Years Together

Arnold Vosloo, best known for his villainous roles in several horror or action movies, is now facing one of the scariest situations of all: divorce.

The South African actor, best known for playing series villain Imhotep in The Mummy franchise, discovered today that his wife Sylvia is calling it quits after 27 years. She cited “irreconcilable differences,” according to a TMZ report.

Surprisingly, the court documents list their separation date as April 2022, which means that the couple has been living apart for over three years now.

The couple share no children, and both of them are waiving their right to spousal support. Currently, there is no word on if there are any other conditions for the divorce.

Vosloo began his career as a stage actor in his native South Africa. He is of Dutch and German ancestry. After moving to the U.S. in the late 80s, he became well known for playing bad guys of all sorts. Besides his roles in The Mummy films, he also appeared as the main villain in John Woo’s Hard Target opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme, and in the beloved action-comedy Agent Cody Banks.

He also appeared as an evil mercenary in the 2006 film Blood Diamond, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and as Jack Bauer’s opposition in Season 4 of 24.

Most recently, he is known for playing Cobra’s master of disguise, Zartan, in the live-action G.I. Joe movies.