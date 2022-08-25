'The Umbrella Academy' Ending at Netflix

The journey of the super-powered Hargreeves siblings is coming to an end. Just weeks after Season 3 dropped on the streaming platform to much success, Netflix has renewed its hit original series The Umbrella Academy for a fourth and final season. News of the renewal was first confirmed by Deadline.

At this time, a reason for the upcoming ending is not known and it remains unclear if the Steve Blackman-created series always had its sights set on a four-season run. Originally premiering in 2019, The Umbrella Academy is based on the popular, Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way. It follows Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five, who, years after no explanation for being born to women who showed no signs of pregnancy and subsequently adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death. The series has consistently been a success, launching in 2019 as one of Netflix's Top 3 most popular series of the year. Its most recent season, which dropped in late June, opened at No. 1 in Netflix's English-language TV weekly rankings with 124.5M hours viewed and spent five weeks in the Top 10. Overall, the series holds an 86% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 76% audience score.

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," Blackman said in a statement following the news. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

According to Deadline, at this time, writing on Season 4, the final season, is mostly finished. It is unclear when filming will begin or when the season will premiere. A synopsis for the season also hasn't been released but stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore are all reportedly set to return. Adam Godley, Genesis Rodriguez, and Britne Oldford, who were regulars in Season 3 and whose characters' fates were left uncertain in the Season 3 finale, are not set to reprise their roles. The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is executive produced by Blackman, who also acts as showrunner, alongside Jesse McKeown, who will also serve as co-showrunner, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber and Beau Bauman; and co-executive producers Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.