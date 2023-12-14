'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Is Officially Ending

Curb Your Enthusiasm is finally coming to an end in 2024. According to a report by Variety, the HBO series will have one more season with 10 episodes premiering in February, and after that it will be over for good. The promotional material is already hyping up this grand finale.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 premieres on Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max, and will air for 10 weeks straight, concluding on April 7. Creator and star Larry David said in a statement: "As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."

He's the last of his kind.



Curb Your Enthusiasm first premiered in 2000 and has never really been threatened with cancellation since then. The show has always aired at David's whim, with gaps between seasons including a lengthy hiatus from 2011 to 2017. According to Variety, the show "has long operated with an open invitation from HBO and without a strict timeline." The difference this time is the promise from both HBO and David that this is truly the big finale.

"It's hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm," said HBO CEO Casey Bloys. "Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure."

Curb Your Enthusiasm is a sitcom about a fictionalized version of David's life. In it, he is still the co-creator of Seinfeld and a successful, semi-retired writer and producer. The main characters include Larry's wife – and eventually, ex-wife – Cheryl, his manager Jeff, and his friend Leon. Episodes typically revolve around some social convention that Larry does not understand and refuses to accept, looking for a way around them instead.

So far we know that Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 will star David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn and Tracey Ullman. We also know that the show will have 10 episodes as usual, but beyond that details are scarce. You can catch the premiere on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.