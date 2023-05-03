'Sweet Tooth' Ending at Netflix

Sweet Tooth is ending at Netflix. The streamer on Wednesday renewed the fantasy drama, based on Jeff Lemire's DC Comics title of the same name, for a third and final season. Sweet Tooth Season 3 has already been filmed in New Zealand, per Deadline, with the Wednesday announcement coming just days after Season 2 debuted on April 27.

Originally debuting in June 2021, Sweet Tooth is set in a post-apocalyptic version of the real world after "The Great Crumble" – a cataclysmic event that wreaked havoc on the world and preceded the rise of "hybrids" – and follows Gus, a lovable half-human and half-deer boy. Gus finds himself searching for a new beginning after he befriends a wanderer named Jepperd, and the series follows the duo as they explore what's left of the U.S. The series has been a success for the streamer, holding a 95% critics score and 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The recently-debuted second season drew more than 48 million hours of viewership during its first four days on Netflix.

"In a lot of ways, it's exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life," creator, showrunner and executive producer Jim Mickle said in a statement. "At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus' story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus' journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they've come from and where they're going."

According to Mickle, Season 3 "is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn't see in Season 1 or. 2." The upcoming season will see Rosaline Chao (Zhang) and Amy Seimetz (Birdie) upped to series regulars. Joining the regular cast in Season 3 as series regulars will be Cara Gee (The Expanse) and newcomer Avazhan Dalabayeva.

In addition to Mickle, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Beth Schwartz, Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr. through their Team Downey banner alongside Evan Moore, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. Mickle also serves as a director. The first two seasons of the series are streaming on Netflix, with the streamer teasing Wednesday that Season 3 is "coming soon."