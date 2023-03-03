'Star Trek: Discovery' Fate Revealed at Paramount+ Ahead of Fifth Season

It has been nearly a year since Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 aired its finale, and we now know the fate of the Paramount+ show beyond Season 5. Deadline reports that the next season will be the final outing for the series. Additionally, the show is reportedly on track to return for its final season in early 2024. Seasons 1-4 are currently available to stream on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.

Star Trek: Discovery was created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, and begins as a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, starting off with Season 1 set roughly a decade before the events of the classic sci-fi show. Over the subsequent seasons, the crew of the starship Discovery travels through time, facing various new adventures and dangerous foes. The show stars Sonequa Martin-Gree, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, David Ajala, Tig Notaro, and Blu del Barrio.

"Star Trek: Discovery is a perennial favorite on the service, near and dear to the hearts of legions of Star Trek fans as well as all of us here at Paramount+," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount Streaming, in a statement regarding the show coming to an end. "The series and its incredible cast and creatives ushered in a new era for Star Trek when it debuted over six years ago, embracing the future of streaming with serialized storytelling, bringing to life deep and complex characters that honor Gene Roddenberry's legacy of representing diversity and inclusion, and pushing the envelope with award-winning world-building. This final season will see our beloved crew take on a new adventure, and we can't wait to celebrate the series' impact on the franchise leading up to its final season early next year."

"As lifelong fans of Star Trek, it has been an immense honor and privilege to help bring Star Trek: Discovery to the world," added executive producers and co-showrunners Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise. "The 'Trek' universe means so much to so many – including us – and we couldn't be prouder of everything Discovery has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation. If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of Discovery, then we think we'd have made Gene Roddenberry very proud."