2 Mormon Reality Stars Were Just Added to ‘DWTS’ Season 34

Dancing With the Stars is adding not one, but two cast members from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to the upcoming 34th season.

MomTokers Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck will be taking to the ballroom for DWTS Season 34, it was announced during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion special Monday evening on Hulu.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the reunion, host Nick Viall revealed that “most” of the MokTok ladies had tried out for DWTS while filming the upcoming third season of their hit Hulu show before asking the cast who wanted a spot on the show the most.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES stars JENNIFER AFFLECK, TAYLOR FRANKIE PAUL, JESSI NGATIKAURA, WHITNEY LEAVITT, MAYCI NEELEY, MIKAYLA MATTHEWS, MIRANDA MCWHORTER, and LAYLA TAYLOR (Disney/Fred Hayes)

“I feel like me and Jen,” Leavitt said with a laugh. When Viall then asked who “deserves it” the most, Taylor Frankie Paul also name-dropped Affleck, explaining, “Just because it’s her life dream since she was little.” Frankie Paul also noted that Leavitt “was an actual dancer,” having danced her “whole life.”

It was then that Viall dropped the surprising news that Affleck had been cast on DWTS before revealing, “As it turns out, because you women are so adored, they are going to be sending two of you to Dancing With the Stars.” The Bachelor alum then revealed that Leavitt would also be competing on the show.

News of Affleck and Leavitt’s casting comes three days after Affleck revealed she had gone into labor while getting her nails done at a salon. “POV: you start having contractions at your nail appointment,” the pregnant reality star wrote alongside a video of the saga. Affleck and her husband Zac, who share daughter Nora, 3, and son Lucas, 1, have yet to share any updates on their third child’s arrival.

Leavitt and Affleck join Crikey! It’s the Irwins star/conservationist Robert Irwin and influencer Alix Earle on DWTS Season 34. The full cast of celebrities and pro dancers for the upcoming season will be announced at a later date. A premiere date for Season 34 has also not been announced, but the show is expected to air this fall.