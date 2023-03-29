'Grown-ish' Ending at Freeform

The upcoming sixth season of Grown-ish will serve as the comedy's last, Freeform said Wednesday. The series is a spinoff of ABC's Black-ish and stars Marcus Scribner and Yara Shahidi. Freeform renewed the series in January, with executive producer Craig Doyle taking over as showrunner.

Grown-ish was created by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris with Larry Wilmore. The show focuses on the eldest Johnson children going to college. Shahidi's Zoey was the focus of the first four seasons, while the fifth season centered on her brother, Scribner's Andre Junior, heading to college. Season 5 also starred Diggy Simmons, Trevor Jackson, and Daniella Perkins. The first part of Season 6 will air during this summer, while the second half will air in 2024.

The main stars during the first four seasons included Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, and Lua Sabbat. Deon Cole and Chis Parnell also starred in the early seasons.

"We've spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement," Barris said in a statement to Variety. "To be able to watch Yara, Marcus, and our entire 'grown-ish' family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we've told to the talent we've fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we've accomplished and the -ish family I've been a part of."

Grown-ish was the last surviving Black-ish spinoff. The franchise also included a prequel series called Mixed-ish, which ran on ABC between 2019 and 2021. Odd-ish, a proposed spinoff featuring Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis, did not move forward. The main Black-ish series earned critical acclaim during its eight-season run, earning Outstanding Comedy Series nominations at the Emmys in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021. The series finale aired in April 2022.

When Grown-ish was renewed for its sixth season in January, Doyle was promoted to showrunner. He has been with the show since it began, first as a co-executive producer and then as an executive producer. Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly were the showrunners for Season 5. The second half of Season 5 aired between Jan. 18 and March 15. Black-ish, Mixed-ish, and Grown-ish are all available to stream on Hulu.