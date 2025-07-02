‘Transplant’: The Team Attends to an Elderly Couple in a Precarious Situation (Exclusive Clip)

Transplant is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “All I Have Is How I Feel,” airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “June makes a decision that affects the York Memorial staff, upsetting Dr. Devi.”

“Amira leaves for an international trip, allowing Bash and Mags time for themselves,” the synopsis continues. “An elderly man undergoes a tricky heart treatment that causes a reaction from Mags.” The exclusive clip will give a look at the elderly man, who seems to be glued to an elderly woman. Unfortunately, he starts having heart problems, but her hand is glued to his chest. The team winds up using the defibrillator, which unsticks them, but the woman is unconscious, and Mags might be feeling a bit of the impact from the woman bumping into her.

Whenever a patient, or patients, bring in everyone, you know it’s going to be a good one. But the concern might also be with Mags, who has been recovering from her heart transplant. Although she seems to be doing well, she does still have to take it easy, and the fact that it “causes a reaction from Mags” does not sound good. Since there are only a few episodes left of Transplant, it’s hard to predict what will happen, but at this point, anything is possible.

In regards to Mags’ transplant, star Laurence Leboeuf previously told PopCulture.com that her character would be going on some roller coasters. However, the storyline has also been “fun” to play out since Leboeuf has been able to act as a patient rather than just a doctor. It was expected that the heart transplant wouldn’t all be rainbows and unicorns, and that’s the risk that came with it. But Mags seems to be doing well, and it’s possible that this will just be a minor obstacle that she will experience, depending on how she reacts to the brief shock she received.

Including this week’s episode, there are just three episodes left of Transplant, and it could end in any way. Although the series came to an end in Canada last year, fans in the U.S. still have a little bit more to go. The series finale is set to air on Thursday, July 17, so there isn’t much left. Before that, though, make sure to check out the sneak peek above and watch a new episode of Transplant on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.