‘Suits LA’ Star Lands Major Netflix Show Following Cancellation

A Suits LA star has already found a new series following the cancellation.

Variety reports that Bryan Greenberg has been cast in the upcoming season of Netflix’s Emily in Paris.

Greenberg will play Jake, an American living in the French capital. This is not the first time the actor has played a character named Jake, as one of his most notable roles is Jake Jagielski on One Tree Hill. Also joining Emily in Paris for Season 5 is Michéle Laroque, who will play Yvette, an old friend of Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s Sylvie Grateau. Minnie Driver was also recently cast as the royal Princess Jane. They join cast members Lily Collins, Leroy-Beauleiu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucie Laviscount.

Pictured: Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodson — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

Emily in Paris was renewed for Season 5 in September, just days after the second part of Season 4 dropped. Filming on Season 5 began in May in Rome and returned to the French capital last month. The new season will pick up just days after Season 4’s finale, as Emily (Collins) settles into her Rome apartment to run Agence Grateu’s Italian office and spend time with Marcello, “the charming and confident heir of a family-owned cashmere company.”

Bryan Greenberg can most recently be seen in the short-lived Suits spinoff Suits LA as Rick Dodsen. Other credits include Same Time, Next Christmas, The Mindy Project, How to Make It in America, October Road, Unscripted, Friends with Benefits, The Perfect Score, and Love & Debate. In 2024, he wrote and directed the thriller film Junction, in which he also starred alongside Ryan Eggold, Jamie Chung, Sophia Bush, and Griffin Dunne. The film marked his directorial debut.

A premiere date for Emily in Paris’ fifth season has not yet been announced, but more information should be released in the coming months. It should also be interesting to see exactly how Greenberg’s Jake will be coming into the story and who he will be interacting with. The wait will be worth it, and in the meantime, fans can watch the first four seasons of Emily in Paris now on Netflix. To prepare for Greenberg’s appearance, all episodes of Suits LA are streaming on Peacock, while all nine seasons of One Tree Hill are streaming on Hulu.