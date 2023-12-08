Freeform Cancels Final Two Scripted Series, Supersize Finale Planned

Freeform is pulling a double whammy and has canceled anthology series Cruel Summer and The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble. Deadline confirms that Cruel Summer will not be returning after two seasons, while Good Trouble will be ending with the second half of its fifth season, set to premiere on Jan. 2. The two mark the network's final scripted originals and marking the end of an era of original scripted content on Freeform that initially started on ABC Family.

It's not all bad news for Good Trouble, however. The series is reportedly going to be able to film "additional scenes" for a supersized finale to wrap up the show. Premiering in 2019, Good Trouble follows The Fosters characters Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they move from San Diego to Los Angeles to pursue their careers in law and tech, respectively. They move into a communal living apartment building called The Coterie with several other tenants.

Although Mitchell left during Season 4, she did make a guest appearance during Season 5 and will come back again before the end of the series. Alongside Ramirez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig, and Booboo Stewart star on Good Trouble. The series has also seen special guest appearances from other The Fosters stars, such as Hayden Byerly, Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Noah Centineo, David Lambert, Amanda Leighton, and Gavin MacIntosh.

The first season of Cruel Summer was set in the mid-1990s and centered on two teenage girls and the repercussions on everyone's lives when one disappears and the other seemingly takes her place. It starred Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Brooklyn Sudano, Blake Lee, Allius Barnes, Nathaniel Ashton, and Michael Landes. Starring Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, Lisa Yamada, Sean Blakemore, and KaDee Strickland, Cruel Summer's second season, which wrapped up over the summer, took place in three different timelines surrounding Y2K and followed the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship.

While the first half of Good Trouble Season 5 had 10 episodes, it's unknown how many episodes the second half will have nor how long the finale will be. It's likely more details will be released as it gets closer, but at least fans will be able to get a proper goodbye with the Coterie family, which is a lot better than nothing. Make sure to tune in to the final episodes of Good Trouble on Tuesday, Jan. 2 only on Freeform. All episodes are streaming on Hulu.