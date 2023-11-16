Bravo Team's mission is officially coming to an end. Deadline reports that CBS-turned-Paramount+ military drama SEAL Team is set to end with its upcoming seventh season. Production will start in early December, with the final season premiering sometime in 2024. The streamer renewed the series for Season 7 back in January, just two months after the Season 6 finale. Season 7 will reportedly have 10 episodes, which was the same number as Season 6.

SEAL Team originally premiered on CBS in 2017. In 2021, it was announced that the series would be moving to Paramount+ for Season 5, with the first four episodes of the season airing on CBS before its permanent move to streaming. The series found much success on Paramount+ and even brought in a new audience. Season 5 is currently airing on CBS to fill the gap from the strikes, bringing Bravo back to their original home.

The drama stars David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr., Jessica Paré, A.J. Buckley, and Toni Trucks. Fire Country's Max Thieriot also starred in the first six seasons, but due to his obligations with the successful firefighter series, his character was killed off towards the end of Season 6. The show follows a team of Navy SEALs balancing their personal lives with their professional lives, which see them on some of the most dangerous, high-stakes missions across the globe.

"From its first four seasons on the CBS Network to its three-season run here at Paramount+, SEAL Team has built an incredible legacy that celebrates and honors the brave men and women who serve in the armed forces," Jeff Grossman, EVP, Content & Business Operations, Paramount Streaming, shared in a statement. "Our thanks to David Boreanaz and the entire cast and crew for bringing this phenomenal and thought-provoking series to life. We look forward to celebrating their work and giving Team Bravo fans a fantastic final season."

The Season 6 finale ended on quite a cliffhanger when Boreanaz's Jason Hayes confessed to command about his TBI, with the rest of Bravo and many other SEALs owning up about their own struggles. How this will change things moving forward will be something to look for, as it will likely have lasting effects on the entire team and organization. Since it is the final season, fans are probably going to be in for a rough and emotional ride with the stakes higher than ever. Hopefully, following the death of Max Thieriot's Clay Spenser, the series will give viewers and Bravo a break. They will just have to tune in next year when the seventh and final season of SEAL Team premieres on Paramount+.