HGTV Just Canceled Another Show

HGTV has pulled the plug on Farmhouse Fixer. New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight announced reflected on the show after its three-season run in an Instagram post.

“Having the best time doing my residency in Vegas with NKOTB. A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer,” Knight wrote in a post. “I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season. While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons. Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.”

Farmhouse Fixer followed the singer-turned-renovation expert as he restored old New England farmhouses. Kristina Crestin served as the interior designer. Earlier this month, Bargain Block and Izzy Does It were also canned, as TV Line reports.

The news comes after Married to Real Estate power couple Egypt Sherrord and Mike Jackson announced the end of their show following a successful four seasons. The couple announced the news in an Instagram post, noting it was unexpected, with HGTV not revealing why they terminated the show, despite racking in over 16 million views in Season 3.

Sherrord and Jackson noted they learned their show was cancelled after returning from vacation. “While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful. Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans,” they wrote in an Instagram post. “Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all-grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other.”

Divided by Design was also cancelled. Fans noticed it was pulled in October without warning or explanation.