Starz Cancels Another TV Show

Starz is saying goodbye to yet another show. The Monica Raymund-led drama series Hightown is set to end with its upcoming Season 3, the cabler announced Tuesday, TVLine was first to report.

From creator Rebecca Cutter, Hightown premiered in 2020 with Chicago Fire alum Raymund leading the cast as Jackie Quiñonez. The gritty crime drama follows Jackie's daily struggle to stay sober while taking on the opioid crisis that is sweeping Cape Cod. Season 2 picked up with Jackie setting out to prove herself as a cop and avenge the death of her best friend, Junior. In the third and final season, set to premiere in January of next year, Massachusetts State Trooper Jackie Quiñones is "off the wagon and off the force, but that doesn't stop her from careening into the dark underbelly of picture-perfect Cape Cod to save missing prostitutes and murdered sex workers," per the official synopsis.

"Meanwhile. her former cop colleagues Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) and Alan Santille (Dohn Norwood) are focused on taking down drug syndicates. Despite their efforts, it seems as though there is a revolving door at the state prison," the synopsis continues. "Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco) goes in but Osito (Atkins Estimond) comes out, and the drugs keep flowing – attracting Shane Frawley (Fear the Walking Dead's Garret Dillahunt), a gangster down from Boston looking to cut himself in on the drug trade on Cape Cod. Alliances are made and old loyalties are questioned in an ugly, corrupt place where it will take just an innocent looking babysitter, a stolen bag of drugs and money to kick it wide open."

In addition to Raymund, Hightown Season 3 also brings back James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood in their previous roles. Imani Lewis, Mark Boone Junior, and Mike Pniewski are also set to return in recurring roles while Ana Nogueira, Taja V. Simpson, Michael Drayer, Garret Dillahunt, and Jeanine Serralles all guest star.

Hightown is created and executive produced by Butter. Jerry Bruckheimer also executive produces along with Jonathan Littman, Kristie Anne Reed from Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Ellen H. Schwartz, Gary Lennon, and Tim Walsh also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television and Jerry Bruckheimer Television produce the series for Starz. Hightown Season 3, the final season, is set to premiere on Starz on Friday, Jan. 26. Episodes will debut on the Starz app and streaming/on-demand platforms each Friday morning before airing on Starz each Friday night at 9 p.m. ET.

The series is the latest show to be axed by Starz, which recently canceled Blindspotting, Heels, and Run the World after two seasons each. The cabler also dropped The Venery of Samantha Bird with only two episodes left to produce.