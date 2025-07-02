‘Doctor Odyssey’ Season 2 Reportedly Still in Discussions at ABC Despite Contract Expirations

Doctor Odyssey may not be ready to go to port just yet.

After it was reported that the ABC drama is basically dead in the water after one season as cast options expire, the network is saying differently.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC and 20th Television are still “discussing its future.” Previously, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich told Deadline that although the series “isn’t currently on our schedule,” they were continuing “creative conversations” with creator and producer Ryan Murphy. With Murphy also working on 9-1-1 and new spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville on ABC, as well as numerous shows on FX and Hulu, sources say his workload is one of the reasons why Doctor Odyssey remains in limbo.

(Disney/Tina Thorpe) JOSHUA JACKSON

Since discussions are still happening at the network, it’s unknown why the cast options weren’t extended, as now stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson are free to take on other projects. Doctor Odyssey has been canceled by default, but it seems like fans shouldn’t give up hope just yet. However, if it is eventually renewed, it’s hard to tell if it would be returning during the 2025-26 season since ABC has replaced the show on the schedule, with 9-1-1: Nashville.

In June, prior to news of the contracts expiring, Jackson told reporters at an event, “They haven’t told us yet,” in regards to Doctor Odyssey’s future. As of now, fans shouldn’t expect the show to return, but it’s possible things could change. Doctor Odyssey premiered in September on ABC, centering on Jackson’s Dr. Max Bankman, who works aboard a luxury cruise ship called The Odyssey. At the very least, the season finale didn’t really end on any cliffhanger since the two-part finale kept fans on the edge of their seats enough, but there is still much more story to tell.

Meanwhile, ABC’s schedule for the 2025-26 season is pretty packed with mostly returning shows. 9-1-1: Nashville is the only new scripted series, premiering in the fall on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, following 9-1-1 and followed by Grey’s Anatomy. Also returning in the fall are Abbott Elementary, Dancing With the Stars, Shifting Gears, and many, many more. The Rookie and Will Trent are being held for midseason once again. Doctor Odyssey may not be returning anytime soon, but all episodes are streaming on Hulu.