Major FX Show Ending After Sixth Season

A major FX show has announced that it will be ending after its forthcoming sixth season. Variety reports that vampire-comedy What We Do In The Shadows will end its run after the next season. Season 5 of the series just concluded in August and is available to stream on Hulu.

What We Do In The Shadows stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, and Mark Proksch as a group of vampires living in New Jersey with their loyal human familiar, played by Harvey Guillén. Additional cast members include Kristen Schaal, Doug Jones, and Anthony Atamanuik. The mockumentary series was created by Jemaine Clement, who is also an executive producer alongside filmmaker Taika Waititi, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Paul Simms, who also serves as showrunner. Notably, is is based on a 2014 movie of the same name by Clement and Waititi.

In November, Simms and other producers sat down with Vulture to discuss the show, including how they approach handling long-running jokes that span multiple seasons. "We start every season just by spitting out every idea we can think of and putting it on a three-by-five index card and taping it to a wall," he said. "And if there's any point I want to make tonight, because I hate it when people talk about comedy and that kind of thing but here we are – don't use whiteboards. Use index cards. That's it. That's my big point."

He continued, "Because then you can take it and move that there, you can move that there, etc., and then when the season ends, the ones that you didn't use for stories, you put them in a little cardboard box, and then the next season when you're like, "Oh God, I can't think of anything," you go through the old box."

Offering some insight into what ends up on the index cards, Simms said it's a mix of "smart ideas and stupid ideas." He continued, "Everything gets written down and put up there. There was one card that was up there for four writing seasons that I wrote down because I thought it was the stupidest idea ever, that just says, 'Nandor goes to outer space." And it was up there as a joke, and then if you saw last season, we actually did 'Nandor goes to outer space.'"