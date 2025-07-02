‘American Idol’ Alum Welcomes Baby at 17

American Idol Season 22 alum Triston Harper is officially a first-time dad!

The 17-year-old, who wowed the Idol judges with his audition to Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up,” welcomed his first baby, daughter Brenley Lichelle Harper, with his wife Paris Reed, also 17, earlier this month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Everybody my Grand Baby has made her Grand Entrance …. weighing a solid 6lbs and 6 ounces,” Harper’s mother, Hattie Mae Sullivan, revealed in a Facebook post on Monday, June 23, less than a week after the singer celebrated his 17th birthday on June 17. “in boss mode!!!!! Feed me, Change me, Cut that bright light out. Yes ma’am whatever you want G MA is gonna make it happen!!!!!”

Harper rose to fame on American Idol Season 22 in early 2024. The McIntosh, Alabama native was just 15 when he earned a golden ticket from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and advanced to the Hollywood rounds of the competition. Performing covers of songs from country artists including Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, and more, Harper advanced all the way to the Top 5 before being eliminated in May.

Just six months after the Season 22 finale, which saw Abi Carter crowned winner, Harper shared some exciting personal news with fans. In a November 2024 Facebook post, Harper teased that he had “big news” as he revealed he married Reed by changing his relationship status to “married.” Just two days later, his mother revealed that her son and Reed were expecting their first child together.

“Now Everybody has congratulated me on Triston and Paris getting married but to me that is old news but now I’m bout to be a ‘G Ma,’” she wrote, per Today.

At around the same time, Harper shared a photo of himself and his wife all smiles as he held up a positive pregnancy test to the camera.

In the year since his Idol elimination, Harper has continued to pursue a music career, in part thanks to his mother. Speaking with AL.com in June 2024, the “H.O.P.E.” singer explained, “the night I got eliminated, she hopped on it that same night and has been getting me gigs, bookings. We went the other day and had rehearsal for the band. … She put all that together to where I could be able to keep pursuing my career, and not just be waiting, while it’s still hot.”

Harper has since released his song “H.O.P.E.” on Spotify and has played gigs throughout Alabama.