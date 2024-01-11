'The Good Doctor' Ending at ABC

After seven successful seasons, The Good Doctor will air its final season at ABC. "The Good Doctor" will end its run at ABC with its upcoming Season 7. The show follows Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. With a troubled childhood behind him, Shaun finds himself feeling lonely in his new world, but his medical skills and intuition allow him to save many lives despite the skepticism of his colleagues. The series premiered in 2017.

"Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life," said the lead Freddie Highmore in a statement, as reported by Deadline. "I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented – and lovely – cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!"

Last season, The Good Doctor ranked as the number one entertainment series in the Monday 10pm time slot in the adults 18-49 demographic, as reported by ABC. The seventh and now final season will debut on Feb. 20.

"'The Good Doctor' has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it's time to say goodbye," said the show's executive producers and showrunners David Shore and Liz Feldman, as well as executive producer Erin Gunn. "We are incredibly proud of the work we've done and the message we've been privileged to be a part of. We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve. Thank you, Sony; thank you, ABC; thank you all."