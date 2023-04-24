'Big Mouth' Ending at Netflix

Big Mouth is ending soon. The long-running adult animated series was renewed for an eighth season before Season 7 premieres on Netflix, but this will be its last. The streamer also canceled the spinoff, Human Resources, after two seasons. Big Mouth will end its run as Netflix's longest-running original series outside of kids and family programming, passing the seven-season run of Grace and Frankie.

Big Mouth was created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, who used their childhood as inspiration for the stories, with Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett. The series follows friends and their hormones manifested as monsters as they navigate adolescence and coming of age. Maya Rudolph won two Emmys for voicing Connie the Hormone Monstress, while the interactive Big Mouth Guide to Life won the 2020 Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program Emmy.

"If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take eight years to finish, they would have been like, 'Yeah, that sounds about right,'" Kroll told Deadline. "This seems like it will never end." Kroll also serves as an executive producer and voices Nick Birch.

"Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity," Billy Wee, Netflix's Director of Adult Animation, added. "We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming-of-age story reaches its conclusion."

Big Mouth launched in September 2017, with Human Resources following in March 2022. Both shows earned critical acclaim and have been among Netflix's most-watched animated shows. They have logged over 1 billion hours combined and reached Netflix's Top 10 in 29 countries.

Both shows also feature all-star casts voicing multiple characters. Big Mouth features Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Ayo Edebiri, Fred Armisen, Rudolph, and Jordan Peele. Human Resources' main cast includes Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Rudolph, and Kroll. Human Resources was created by Kelly Galuska, Kroll, Goldberg, Levin, and Flackett.

Although these two shows are ending, Netflix subscribers can expect more animated shows from Kroll, Goldberg, Levin, and Flackett. Their Brutus Pink production company has an overall deal, which was renewed last year, with the streamer. They will write and create more animated shows for Netflix.

"Brutus Pink is thrilled to be continuing at Netflix, which has been our creative home for seven years," Levin said in a statement to Variety in July 2022. "We're hopeful this means we get to keep the Con Air DVD that's been sitting on Nick's coffee table in a red envelope since 2006."