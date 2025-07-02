Verdict Revealed in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trial

Following three days of deliberations, the 12-person jury in the Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial reached a verdict.



The disgraced hip-hop mogul, 55, on Wednesday was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution related to Casandra Ventura and “Jane,” according to The New York Times.



Combs was acquitted of three other charges – racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking of Casandra Ventura, and sex trafficking of “Jane.”

Although Combs was acquitted of the most serious charges against him, each of the Mann Act counts carry up to 10 years each, meaning he faces up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said. A judge will ultimately decide his sentencing.

Also on the table is whether or not Combs will be released ahead of sentencing or remain detained. Prosecutors argued Wednesday that “there is a real risk that he will flagrantly disregard orders from this court” as they argued for Combs to remain detained. The defense, however, suggested a $1 million bond, with his lawyer arguing that Combs is not a flight risk, noting that “this is his first conviction and it’s a prostitution offense and so he should be released on appropriate conditions.”

The court has since adjourned as the judge considers the arguments regarding whether or not Combs should be released.

After the verdict was read Wednesday, Combs pumped his right fist and before later putting his hands together in prayer and mouthing “thank you, thank you” at the jurors.

Combs had been the subject of a federal investigation since at least March 2024 and was arrested in September 2024, months after Homeland Security Investigations raided his Los Angeles and Miami homes, on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors alleged that Combs was the leader of a criminal enterprise that “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.” The rapper was alleged to have coerced women to participate in “freak offs… highly orchestrated performances” in which he was accused of having “arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.” Prosecutors said Combs then used those recordings as “collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims.”

Combs pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him, with his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, arguing that the rapper “vehemently denies the accusations made by the SDNY” and was simply part of the “swingers lifestyle.”

A total of 34 witnesses, including Combs’ ex-girlfriends Cassie and Jane, were called by prosecutors throughout the weeks-long trial, which began in early May and during which the jury heard details of the “Freak Offs” and “Hotel Nights.” The prosecution chose to rest the case on June 24.

On Monday, the jury reached a verdict on four out of the five charges, but said they were unable to reach a verdict on the racketeering conspiracy charge.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.