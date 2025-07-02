Luke Bryan Dealing With ‘Continued Illness’ as He’s Forced to Cancel Concerts

Luke Bryan has been forced to cancel some concerts this summer.

The country star had to cancel several shows in June due to a prolonged illness.

Bryan kicked off his Country Song Came On Tour in May in New York, and although it went off without a hitch, his shows in late June have suffered. On June 20, he took to X to share that “due to illness,” his Dallas and Lafayette shows on June 20 and June 21 had to be rescheduled to September.

The news came after he offered full refunds to the entire crowd at his Rogers, Arkansas show on June 19, telling fans he “cannot have my voice in this venue for some reason.” And from the sounds of a TikTok video, he was not his usual self. However, the concert continued, just not in the condition Bryan had hoped, seemingly blaming the venue, but clearly sick.

Additionally, the American Idol judge was set to appear at NEBRASKAland Days on June 27 but had to pull out. “I’m really sorry to say I won’t be able to play this weekend’s shows due to continued illness,” Bryan wrote on his social media pages. “I’ve been hoping to rally, but my voice is just not there yet.” Fellow country star Eric Church stepped in for him instead, and Bryan said that sitting still “is not what I do best so I can’t wait to be back soon.”

Luckily, Bryan doesn’t have any other concerts scheduled until July 10 in Toronto, so he has plenty of time to rest up. The fact that he was willing to keep the concert going in Arkansas, even sounding the way he did, proves that he tried everything he could to not cancel some of his shows. At the very least, those who were going to see him in Texas and Louisiana will have another chance to in September before he heads back out on the road for his annual Farm Tour.

Since the next concert isn’t for over a week, it’s hard to tell what condition Luke Bryan will be in when it’s time. At the very least, he won’t have to worry about trying to get better for a concert the next day and will be able to rest for as long as he needs because health is definitely the top priority.