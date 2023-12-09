'Grey's Anatomy' Spinoff 'Station 19' Ending After Season 7

After seven seasons, Station 19 is coming to an end. Variety reports that the upcoming seventh season of the Grey's Anatomy spinoff will be its last. The series follows Seattle-based firefighters at the titular firehouse and centers on both the professional and personal lives of the first responders. Jason George's Ben Warren switched professions once again and left Grey Sloan Memorial in favor of being a firefighter, which kicked off Station 19 in 2018.

"For seven seasons, Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda and Betsy's incredible vision, beloved characters, and compelling storytelling," Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group, shared in a statement. "With Zoanne and Peter at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show's milestone 100th episode."

Along with George, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, and Merle Dandridge also currently star on Station 19. Being a Grey's Anatomy spinoff, Station 19 does frequent crossovers with its predecessor. Some include both shows, while others are simply just one-offs with small character appearances.

ABC renewed Station 19 for Season 7 back in April, about a month before the Season 6 finale. The finale ended on quite a cliffhanger. While at the Firefighters' Ball, the floor collapses, and several people fall into the hole. Unfortunately, not everyone makes it, including Pat Healy's former Fire Chief Michael Dixon. Just as things get under control, Grey Damon's Gibson collapses, and that's where it ends. There's a good chance the Season 7 premiere will be picking up right where the Season 6 finale left off, if not just a little bit after. What will happen with Gibson is unknown, but since Station 19 has not been shy about killing off characters before, you never know what could happen. Especially now that this is the final season.

Don't miss the seventh and final season of Station 19 premiering on Thursday, Mar. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. There will only be 10 episodes, which isn't a lot to pack into a final season, unfortunately. But it will surely still be one to watch with an emotional rollercoaster and lots of action. Fans will want to be prepared because Station 19 has always been unpredictable. So, who knows how the series will come to an end.