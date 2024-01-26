Tom Selleck Says He's Not Ready to Say Goodbye to 'Blue Bloods' Yet

Tom Selleck is already having a hard time saying goodbye to Blue Bloods. It was previously announced that the upcoming 14th season of the family cop drama will be the final season. It will be split into two parts, airing this spring and later this fall, consisting of 18 episodes total. While the cast and crew will have some extra time with the series, given the fact that the finale won't air until later this year, that doesn't make the reality any better.

In an interview with TV Insider, Selleck opened up about how he really feels about Blue Bloods ending. He admitted that "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it. The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas." The series has remained a steady Friday night staple for years, and fans seem to not get enough of those Reagan family dinners, no matter what's talked about or who's involved.

Selleck had initially confirmed the news of Blue Bloods ending last fall in a statement via the outlet. "For the past 13 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City but also displayed the importance of family. Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors, and crew has been a dream come true, and I'm grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night."

As far as what Tom Selleck has planned for the future, he shares that he's "not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what? I want to work as long as they'll have me." The actor will soon be turning 79 and has been in the industry since he was 20. Even with Blue Bloods ending soon, it doesn't sound like he will be done with the work, even if Frank Reagan will.

Season 14 of Blue Bloods premieres on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET as part of CBS' spring 2024 schedule. There is no telling how the series will come to an end or who could possibly be coming back. Luckily, there will be 18 episodes to wrap up the story, and it will be both exciting and emotional to watch.