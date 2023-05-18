'The Masked Singer': Medusa Wins Season 9, Revealed to Be Award-Winning Singer

Medusa almost did not make it passed the first round of The Masked Singer Season 9. In a comeback performance in competition show history, she won the golden mask trophy. When she finally took the elaborate mask off, she revealed herself to be an award-winning singer. Continue on to learn Medusa's true identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Medusa was introduced in the first episode of the season, and would have cruised through to the finals were it not for California Roll. However, as Medusa was about to pull off her mask, Nicole Scherzinger rang the "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell, which was introduced for this season. It proved to be a great decision, as Medusa made it all the way to the finale, where she beat out Macaw.

It's the FINAL REVEAL of the season 🙌 Let's see who's under the #MedusaMask! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/u7Q1SePJpd — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) May 18, 2023

The final two both performed twice in the finale. Medusa's first song was Sia's "Elastic Heart," while her second was My Chemical Romance's "Welcome to the Black Parade." Both performances had the audience on their feet. It was enough for her to win the season! Macaw took his mask off first though, leaving Medusa's unmasking until the very end. She was none other than British singer Bishop Briggs!

Briggs, whose real name is Sarah Grace McLaughlin, scored her biggest hit with the 2016 single "River." Jewel even performed the song during her season of The Masked Singer. Biggs also recorded the song "Never Tear Us Apart" for Fifty Shades Freed, which was why one of her clues was a DVD case with "$340 Million Sold!" written on it. There were also several references to Briggs' native U.K. in her clue packages. Other clues referenced her hits "Wild Horses" and "Tattooed on My Heart." In 2019, she won Best Pop Artist at the Music Moves Europe Awards and was nominated for Best Push at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Previously revealed celebrities for Season 9 are David Archuleta (Macaw), Pentatonix (California Roll), Olivia Culpo (UFO), Keenan Allen (Gargoyle), Lou Diamond Phillips (Mantis), Melissa Joan Hart (Lamp), Alicia Witt (Dandelion), Dee Snider (Doll), Christine Quinn (Scorpio), George Wendt (Moose), Holly Robinson Peete (Fairy), Alexa Bliss (Axolotl), Lele Pons (Jackalope), Malin Åkerman (Squirrel), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Rock Lobster (Howie Mandel), Sara Evans (Mustang) and Dick Van Dyke (Gnome).

