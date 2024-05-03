'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki Makes Big Business Move

Snooki is expanding her business profile outside of reality television. The Jersey Shore staple, real name Nicole Polizzi, is bringing her line of retail stores, The Snooki Shop, to Nashville, TN. The store will be opening in the summer of 2024. "It's happening, we are so excited to announce our 4th location in Nashville, Tennessee!" she said in an Instagram reel. "Coming this summer mawmas. So souped for this!" she added, noting, "Loveeee Nashville and can't wait to open this summer!" An exact open date has not been announced yet.

The Snooki Shop sells women's beauty, clothing, and accessories. The retail line primarily offers swimwear, dresses, tops, bottoms, outerwear, loungewear, rompers, and jumpsuits, as well as plus-sized apparel. There are currently locations in New York and New Jersey.

She also sells merchandise themed after the popular MTV reality series. Some of the merchandise features some of her most known phrases, including "Jersey Shore," "Where's the beach," "Party's here," "I'm a good person," and the infamous letter she and co-star, Jenni Farley, addressed to Sammi Giancola during season two of the show.

In Feb. 2024, she opened a location in downtown Huntington. Despite freezing temperatures on the cold winter day, fans lined up as early as 5 A.M. to get a sneak peek into what was offered. The first 100 people who visited the shop received a goodie bag with coupons for nearby businesses. The first 100 customers who made a purchase received a reusable pink Snooki Shop tote bag, per Huntington Now. Hors d'oeuvres, dessert, and glasses of champagne were offered to the customers as they took pictures in front of the backdrop in the store. Snooki did not attend the opening. She closed her store in her hometown in Beacon to relocate to the Huntington location. It's in the Long Island area.