'The Masked Singer': Wolf Unmasked as a Legendary 2-Time Grammy Winner

The Masked Singer gave fans a trio of heroes during Wednesday night's episode. It was a special night themed around DC Comics superheroes, and competitors Wolf, Squirrel and Gargoyle all made their debuts. Unfortunately, it was a one-and-done showing for Wolf, who was eliminated. Continue on to learn Wolf's identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

The Wolf belted out the classic Doors track "Break on Through (to the Other Side), but it wasn't enough to save him from elimination. When he was unmasked, Wolf's identity was shown to be Michael Bolton. Bolton is a beloved singer, known for tracks like "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," "Said I Loved You...But I Lied" and his cover of Percy Sledge's "When a Man Loves a Woman." Bolton is a two-time Grammy winner, taking home the hardware for Best Male Pop Performance in 1990 and 1992 for "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" and "When a Man Loves a Woman," respectively. Younger audiences will also know him from His Lonely Island Saturday Night Live collaboration "Jack Sparrow," the Kid Cudi song "Afterwards (Bring Yo Friends)" and the Netflix program Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special. He also collaborated with Justin Timberlake on the Lonely Island song "Incredible Thoughts."

In a rare moment for the Masked Singer judges panel, three of the four judges guessed correctly. Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy all clocked Bolton as the Wolf. Ken Jeong was wrong, guessing Richard Marx.

Previously revealed celebrities for Season 9 are: Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Rock Lobster (Howie Mandel), Sara Evans (Mustang) and Dick Van Dyke (Gnome).

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.