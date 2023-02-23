Who Is Medusa on 'The Masked Singer' Season 9, Episode 2?

The Masked Singer Season 9 kicked off last week with impressive performances from Medusa. The singer under the intricate mask stunned the panelists and audience with their takes on Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" and Rihanna's "Diamonds." Medusa kept their success going into this week's special ABBA episode. But who are they? Scroll through for all the clues, performances, and judge guesses for Medusa on The Masked Singer Season 9 (if you aren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service).

Performance and Song Picks



Episode 2: "Dancing Queen" by ABBA

Show Clues



Episode 2 monologue: "It's incredible to be the first champion of The Masked Singer Season 9 and hearing what Nicole said made me actually tear up. Honestly, hearing that was like winning to me. I'm glad my fun personality shined through this unique mask because while it looks like I could turn someone to stone in this thing, I'm actually a bit of a softie underneath. Because you all showed me so much love last week, here's me sending it right back, in the form of a new exhibit in the clue-seum. Did you get it, or are you getting colder?"



Episode 2 visual clues: This week's visual clues doubled down on clues that hinted Medusa is a U.K. artist. The "exhibit in the clue-seum" was a picture of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.



Episode 2 On-Stage Clue: The Bachelor star Nick Viall came onstage to present a clue. It was a flight ticket with the flight number "1996," and going to Tokyo. Medusa said she loves touring "Want to know where I'm from? Take a little look closer," she said.

Hm... any ideas who this softie could be? 👀 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/gOWC5dZsxz — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 23, 2023

The Guesses:



Episode 2 Panelists Guesses: Nicole Scherzinger guessed Tove Lo and Lorde. Robin Thicke guessed Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple. Ken Jeong threw out Dakota Johnson's name.



Our Guess: We couldn't figure it out last week, but we're starting to lean toward Bishop Briggs. Her single "River" was performed by Jewel in Season 7, which is in line with last week's clue that she had "been here before." Briggs is also from the U.K. and toured with Coldplay.

Last week, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg suggested she was someone who had a song on a Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack because of the "$340 million sold!" text on her on-stage DVD case clue. Jenny guessed Elle Goulding. However, Biggs had the song "Never Tear Us Apart" on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, and that movie grossed over $340 million.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.