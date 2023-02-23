'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Rock Lobster As NBC Talent Show Judge

The third contestant on The Masked Singer this week came out swinging... his tail. The Rock Lobster walked onto the Season 9 stage, ready to play during a special ABBA episode. Unfortunately, he did not make it to the next round and was unmasked before the battle royale between Medusa and Night Owl. Rock Lobster turned out to be an NBC talent show judge and beloved comedian. Spoilers ahead!



Rock Lobster took audiences to Lobster A-Go-Go in his clue package. He confirmed that he has been in movies and television shows for decades, and people watch him dance daily. In school, he was a "weird, neurotic mess," who spent his time planning pranks. He was expelled from three different schools. On a dare, he shared his quirks with an audience. The things that once got him in trouble helped him succeed as an entertainer. After an embarrassing performance of ABBA's "SOS," Shangela came out to present an on-stage clue. The clue was a judge's gavel, confirming that this person is also good at judging people.

The panelists all had a very good idea of who this was. Ken Jeong guessed Howie Mandel. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg couldn't believe that. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Martin Short. Robin Thicke guessed Steve-O. Nick Cannon seemed to have an idea early on too, noting that Rock Lobster definitely knows him.



Of course, it was obviously Mandel. He is a judge on NBC's America's Got Talent. The appearance of scrubs in the clue package was a reference to St. Elsewhere, the series that earned him attention in the U.S. In September 2019, Mandel told Houston Public Media he was expelled from three schools in his native Canada after repeatedly pulling pranks. "Everything I've been punished for, expelled for, hit for is what I get paid for today," Mandel said at the time.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.