'The Masked Singer' Season 10 Fate Revealed at Fox

The Masked Singer Season 9 is just days away from ending, but have no fear. There will be more masked shenanigans in the fall. Fox renewed the crown jewel in its schedule for Season 10 and ordered more music-themed competition shows for next season.

The Masked Singer Season 9 will wrap up on Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Macaw and Medusa are the last remaining contestants. Pentatonix, Olivia Culpo, Lou Diamond Phillips, Melissa Joan Hart, Dee Snider, George Wendt, Holly Robinson Peete, Alexa Bliss, Michael Bolton, Howie Mandel, and Malin Akerman are among the celebrities who took part this season. Dick Van Dyke was unmasked as the gnome in the season premiere.

The series has easily been Fox's biggest hit since it debuted in January 2019. Since then, there have been two Masked Singer cycles each season, with one airing in the fall and another in the spring. In 2020, Fox chose the Season 3 premiere as the Super Bowl LIV lead-out program.

The Masked Singer is based on a South Korean series. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke have served as the panelists since the show launched, with Nick Cannon as host. Fox also aired a spin-off, The Masked Dancer, hosted by Craig Robinson, from December 2020 to February 2021. It wasn't a big hit and Fox never ordered a second season.

The Masked Singer won Emmys in 2020 and 2021 for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program. The show was also nominated for Outstanding Competition Program in 2020 but lost to RuPaul's Drag Race. It has also earned Emmy nods for lighting, technical direction, and production design.

Fox is going all-in on music competition shows during the 2023-2024 season, which could be impacted by the Writers Guild of America's strike. The network also ordered third seasons of I Can See Your Voice and Name That Tune. Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx will host We Are Family, which will debut in 2024. In We Are Family, unseen celebrities perform with their non-famous relatives, and the audience has to guess the celebrities' identities to win prizes.

I Can See Your Voice is also based on a South Korean series. Hosted by Jeong, this show features "secret singers" identified only by their careers. A contestant has to eliminate bad singers without hearing them sing, based on clues and help from a celebrity panel. Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton also star, alongside different celebrities in each episode.