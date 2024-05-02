After Six-Year Marriage, Divorce Coming for Reality TV Couple Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb

Gogglebox couple Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb are going their separate ways after six years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced their decision to divorce in separate statements shared with The Sun on Sunday, indicating that the split was amicable and promising to remain "forever friends."

Addressing the news, Stephen told the outlet, "it's with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce. There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we've unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways." Added Daniel, "We've made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end. I'm sure we will forever be friends."

The couple, who are both hairdressers and run a salon together called Lustig & Webb Hairdressing in the village of Hurstierpoint in Sussex, got engaged in 2016 and later married in 2018. News of their separation comes just months after the Lustig-Webbs announced their departure from the hit British reality series Gogglebox, which sees some of Britain's most opinionated and avid viewers weighing in on and reacting to various TV clips and happenings from the past week.

Stephen first joined the show in 2013 alongside his former boyfriend Chris Ashby-Steed. Following their split in 2017, Ashby-Steed left the show and was replaced by Stephen's mother Pat Webb – also known as "Mummy Pat," Webb passed away earlier this year at the age of 75 following a long illness – from Seasons 10 through 12. Daniel then joined him in Season 13 in 2019. The couple announced in September 2023 that they would be leaving Gogglebox, sharing in a statement, "we feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities."

News later emerged that Daniel joined Dancing on Ice Season 16, but he was ultimately forced to withdraw from the competition after he broke his ankle early during training. He was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth following the accident and underwent an operation to place metal plates into his ankle for additional support.

Amid their separation, Stephen and Daniel are proving that they are making maintaining a friendly relationship a top priority. The same weekend that they confirmed their split, Daniel shared a video showing himself and Stephen riding a tandem bike around their hometown of Brighton, writing, "Riding tandem straight out of this marriage #beryl #bff." On his own account, Stephen shared a photo of himself and his estranged husband and another person, writing, "Lovely day celebrating @lustigellie birthday."