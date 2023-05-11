'The Masked Singer' Unmasks California Roll as Grammy-Winning Pop Group

Now there are two. The Masked Singer is already approaching its Season 9 finale, with just two contestants left standing after Wednesday night's semi-finals episode. The night started with three contestants, but in the end, it was California Roll who had to remove their masks. Who were they? The group turned out to be Grammy winners who took the country by storm. Continue on to learn California Roll's true identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

California Roll was the first performer of the night. Their take on Kelly Clarkson's "Breakaway" was preceded by one more clue package, which included a reference to them being number one roll. They were also having "flashbacks" to the first time they performed together during their rehearsals, which also made them realize how far they've come in recent years.

The onstage clues for each night saw Nick Cannon asking the contestants which panelists they had a connection to. They have a connection to Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, whom they shared the stage with on Broadway. McCarthy Wahlberg then brought up Pentatonix, as she did when California Roll originally performed. She was correct! At the end of the show, the a cappella band removed their California Roll masks to reveal they were the ones inside the intricate costumes. This leaves Macaw and Medusa as the two remaining contestants this season.

Many of the clues in California Roll's first appearance made it easy to figure out they were Pentatonix. One big giveaway was the clue that they worked with "the greats from Dolly to Snoop." In 2016, they recorded a cover of "Jolene" with Dolly Parton. They also appeared on the Pitch Perfect 2 soundtrack alongside Snoop Dogg. Member Kristin Maldonado also appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots.

Pentatonix formed in 2011 and won NBC's The Sing-Off Season 3. They won Grammys for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella in 2015 and 2016, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2017. In February, they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The current lineup includes Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee.

Previously revealed celebrities for Season 9 are Olivia Culpo (UFO), Keenan Allen (Gargoyle), Lou Diamond Phillips (Mantis), Melissa Joan Hart (Lamp), Alicia Witt (Dandelion), Dee Snider (Doll), Christine Quinn (Scorpio), George Wendt (Moose), Holly Robinson Peete (Fairy), Alexa Bliss (Axolotl), Lele Pons (Jackalope), Malin Åkerman (Squirrel), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Rock Lobster (Howie Mandel), Sara Evans (Mustang) and Dick Van Dyke (Gnome).

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.