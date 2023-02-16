'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Mustang as Beloved Country Singer

The first contestant to appear on The Masked Singer Season 9 was also one of the first to be unmasked. After performing the opening number of the season, the celebrity wearing the Mustang mask had her run on the show cut short. She turned out to be a beloved country star. Spoilers ahead!

After setting the new stage afire with her entrance, Mustang's clue package dropped a few hints about her identity. She is an award-winning singer who has sold out arenas. She even collaborated with Elvis Presley. Her personal life tested her, but she is stronger for facing those challenges. Then, Mustang performed a show-stopping cover of Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again." After the song, the Men in Black delivered a swag bag with a copy of "Most Beautiful People" with Mustang on the cover.

Panelist Ken Jeong's first guess was Pink, which none of his co-stars agreed with. Robin Thicke guessed Suzanne Somers, which Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg agreed with. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Chrissie Hynde and Heart singers Ann Wilson or Nancy Wilson. The Heart on Mustang's chest seemed to point to one of the Wilson sisters.

Mustang and Medusa made it to the first Battle Royale of the season. The contestants had to perform different versions of Rihanna's "Diamonds." Although Mustang did well, she was eliminated and unmasked. McCarthy Wahlberg changed her guess to Joan Jett, while Scherzinger suggested Wynonna Judd. It turns out that country singer Sara Evans was under the mask! For those wondering how she could have worked with Presley, in 2008, she recorded "Silent Night" for the 2008 Presley album Christmas Duets. In 2005, she was included in PEOPLE's Most Beautiful People issue.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.