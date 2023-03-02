'The Masked Singer' Saves Contestant With First 'Ding Dong'

The Masked Singer finished the first round of Season 9 this week with a shocker in the end. There was only one unmasking on the night, as the panelists chose to use the new "Ding-Dong Keep It On" power to save both singers who made it to the battle royale. The contestant who lost the battle royale at the end got to keep their mask on! Spoilers follow!

"New York Night" began with a performance from Medusa, who sang her father's favorite karaoke song. She only showed off one new clue during a short clue package, which was a Scottish terrier dog. After stunning the crowd with a take on Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York," The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann De Lesseps showed off a clue. It was a Brooklyn Bridge model made out of wire. "Sometimes you have to build a bridge to get over it. Hopefully, it will put you in the right state of mind," Medusa said.

Nicole Scherzinger guessed Lorde, Florence Welch, and Schirley Manson. Ken Jeong guessed Susan Boyle, which brought out boos from the crowd. Robin Thicke guessed Kesha. (We're going to stick with our previous guess that this is Bishop Briggs. The Scottish terrier is a reference to her parents being Scottish.)

Once the Polar Bear was unmasked, Medusa and California Roll sang different versions of Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl." California Roll won the audience poll, meaning that Medusa should have been sent home. The panelists then made what were supposed to be their final guesses. However, before Medusa could take off her mask, Scherzinger took a giant mallet and hit the bell. The crowd broke out in a "Ding Dong, Keep it on" chant. Medusa will continue on to the next round! She is the first contestant to be saved thanks to this new feature introduced for Season 9. Next week, audiences will meet an all-new group of singers.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.