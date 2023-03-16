'The Masked Singer': Jackalope Unmasked as a Huge Vine and YouTube Star

The second new contestant introduced on The Masked Singer during Sesame Street night had a unique costume. Jackalope took the stage and the panelists were impressed with her performance of Shakira's "Whenever, Wherever," but her mask had to come off in the end. Continue on to learn Jackalope's identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

During the clue package, Jackalope revealed she is an influencer who was surprisingly not social until she found new ways to interact with people. She became a star on social media with her dances and found strength by embracing her vulnerabilities. There was also a reference to Scream and a heart with a "G" printed on it. After the performance, The Count held up a sign reading "30 Under 30."

Nicole Scherzinger was the first panelist to guess, and she picked Lele Pons. Guest panelist Jennifer Nettles guessed Camila Cabello, while Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg picked Jenna Ortega. Cookie Monster agreed with McCarthy Wahlberg's pick.

Jackalope made it to the battle royale against Fairy. The two performed Imagine Dragons' "On Top of the World." The audience preferred Fairy's version over Jackalope's! At the end of the episode, Jackalope removed her mask to reveal she is influencer Lele Pons! Pons was a big star on Vine, with her success on the platform transferring over to YouTube after Vine shut down. The heart locket in the clue package was a reference to her husband, Guaynaa. She was also on the Scream TV series and on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

Previously revealed celebrities for Season 9 are: Michael Bolton (Wolf), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Rock Lobster (Howie Mandel), Sara Evans (Mustang), and Dick Van Dyke (Gnome).

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.