'The Masked Singer': Scorpio Is a Netflix Star

The Masked Singer introduced three new masked contestants to celebrate '80s night and the start of Season 9's third round. One of those new contestants was a star during the 1980s, while another was born in the 1980s. Scorpio is now a star on Netflix. Continue on to learn Scorpio's identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Scorpio's clue package included several references to possibly being a real estate agent and changing careers. She also grew up in a small town and was desperate to move out west for a better future. After her performance of Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," Young MC presented the on-stage clue, which was just an '80s dance move called the squiggle.

Robin Thicke guessed Kim Cattrall first, but then he switched to someone from Selling Sunset. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg listed several members of The Real Housewives franchise. Ken Jeong guessed Heidi Klum.

Scorpio made it to the battle royale, where she had to perform Duran Duran's "Hungry Like the Wolf" and competed against Doll. She did not do well enough to earn a "Ding Dong Keep It On" save from the judges, so she had to take her mask off, revealing former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn! She was an actress before turning to real estate. Quinn was born in Dallas, but she has talked about growing up in a small town with strict parents in the past.

The unmasked celebrities in Season 9 so far are Lele Pons (Jackalope), Malin Akerman (Squirrel), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Howie Mandel (Rock Lobster), Sara Evans (Mustang), Dick Van Dyke (Gnome), Holly Robinson Peete (Fairy), and Alexa Bliss (Axolotl). George Wendt (Moose) was unmasked earlier in the night.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.