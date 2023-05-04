'The Masked Singer': UFO Is a TLC Reality Star

The Masked Singer Season 9 is nearing its end, with the Quarter Finals having aired Wednesday night. The episode still featured a theme, as the contestants performed songs from U.K. musicians before King Charles III's coronation. All four remaining contestants performed, but only one singer was sent home. That unlucky contestant was UFO, who was revealed to be a former TLC reality star! Continue on to learn UFO's true identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

UFO took the stage after Macaw and California Roll to perform Amy Winehouse's "Tears Dry on Their Own." During her introductory package, UFO noted how the Masked Singer experience forced her to come out of her comfort zone and be more vulnerable than she has ever been. She also joked about getting older. The on-stage clue was a phone call. When Nick Cannon picked up, the audience only heard gibberish. UFO confirmed she was from the U.S.A.

Although UFO's performance was very good, it wasn't enough to make the Top Three. At the end of the episode, she was unmasked, revealing Olivia Culpo! The clues from the "Masked Singer In Space" episode all pointed toward Culpo. When she mentioned being known by the "whole galaxy," this was a reference to Culpo's Miss Universe 2012 title. The clue package also mentioned how UFO moved from New England to California. Culpo was born in Rhode Island and now lives in California.

There were also clues referencing Culpo's fiance, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The Golden Gate Bridge was shown, and the phrase "GG! Time to Sing" was seen. There was also a flag reading "I [heart] IT," a possible reference to her father tracing his ancestry to Italy. Culpo starred in the one-season TLC series The Culpo Sisters, which co-starred her sisters Aurora and Sophia.

Previously revealed celebrities for Season 9 are Keenan Allen (Gargoyle), Lou Diamond Phillips (Mantis), Melissa Joan Hart (Lamp), Alicia Witt (Dandelion), Dee Snider (Doll), Christine Quinn (Scorpio), George Wendt (Moose), Holly Robinson Peete (Fairy), Alexa Bliss (Axolotl), Lele Pons (Jackalope), Malin Åkerman (Squirrel), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Rock Lobster (Howie Mandel), Sara Evans (Mustang) and Dick Van Dyke (Gnome).

