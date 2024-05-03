'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Pays Tribute to Late Sister Teresa Kuntz After Cancer Battle

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is remembering her late sister, Teresa Kuntz, on what would have been her 50th birthday. The TLC personality, 53, took to Instagram Thursday to pay tribute to her younger sister almost 20 years after she lost her to cancer.

Sharing a throwback photo of her sister next to Mickey Mouse in happier days, Brown reflected back on all the time they could have spent together if not for the cancer that ended her life. "Happy birthday Sister!" Brown wrote. "Gone from us for 18 years now, and I often wonder what the stolen 18 years of conversations would have looked like. One can only imagine." She concluded her post simply, "Miss you sister!! #effcancer."

Kuntz, who died in 2006, isn't the only one of Brown's siblings to pass away due to cancer. In October 2023, the reality personality shared that her brother Adam had decided to stop being treated for his cancer and subsequently passed on. "About 5 weeks ago I got a text from my brother saying he had made the decision to not continue his chemo treatment, due to the rapid progression of his cancer & deterioration of his body," Brown wrote on Instagram at the time. "Yesterday, Oct 5, 2023, just 2 months short of his 55th birthday, we lost him."

"I have so many good memories with him over the years, because, siblings. I also have some not so good memories with him through the years, because, siblings," Brown continued her tribute. "Shortly after I learned that Adam's cancer was terminal & that he potentially had only weeks or months to live, something hit me like a ton of bricks."

Brown, who also lost her eldest brother Marc to heart problems in 2015, realized that after Adam's death, "I would be the one remaining from the original four." She continued that while she knows she still has three younger sisters and "many other siblings from our large family structure," the impact of being the only living member of the original four siblings before her family moved to Utah and began a plural family wasn't lost on her.

"I don't know what it is, but there's always been something about the original 4. Not better, just different. Not closer, just different," she mused. "Maybe I'll figure it out someday, maybe I won't. Only time will tell." Until then, Brown said she "will move forward living, loving, forgiving, remembering," adding that she remains "open" to the lessons the relationship she had with her brother taught her. "For now, I remember him with honor, kindness, & love," she said.