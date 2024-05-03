'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shows off Weight Loss in Swimsuit Photo

Tammy Slaton is proudly sitting poolside. The 37-year-old 1000-lb Sisters star recently shared a picture on Instagram sitting by the pool with her with friend, Haley Michelle. In the photo, the reality star is donning a blue-and-silver scalloped designed swimsuit with her feet dipped in the water. "Proud of u 💙 #tammyslatonweightloss," Michelle captioned the image. The image is also on Tammy's page.

In the Fall of 2022, after years of unsuccessful attempts, Tammy finally underwent gastric bypass surgery. She's since lost over 400 pounds. Her journey, alongside her sister Amy who also had the surgery, has been chronicled on the TLC reality series, now in its fifth season.

"I wised up and got my surgery," Tammy told People last summer. "I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime." Before the surgery, she'd spent time in a treatment center that specializes in various forms of addiction, including food addiction.

The weight loss has aided her in her longterm health struggles. "Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine," she added in her interview with People. "I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it."

She's adjusted her eating habits, including refraining from drinking soda drinks. "I don't drink sodies that often anymore," she said in a November 2023 TikTok video. "I mean, maybe two 12-ounce cans a day, sometimes not even that. Sometimes just one, sometimes not at all." She's also been open about other things she wants to try now that she's lost weight, including learning to drive a car.

Tammy has kept fans updated on her social media during off seasons of the show. She sadly lost her husband, Caleb Willingham, in 2023.