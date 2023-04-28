Jerry Springer Dead: See Him on 'Masked Singer' as The Beetle

Jerry Spring will forever be ingrained in the minds and hearts of daytime television fans nationwide. He ruled the '90s with his outlandish Jerry Springer Show, which exposed cheating scandals, paternity questions, toxic relationships, and had audience members showcasing their boobs for mardi gras style beads. On April 27, 2023, the world learned that Springer, a former politician, died at the age of 79 after a brief yet aggressive cancer battle. He leaves behind one child and a slew of archival footage. After his talk show ended, he took his talents to the courtroom with a court show that aired until 2022. His final television appearance however was him disguised as a bug on the reality singing competition show, The Masked Singer.

Despite not having any musical talent, Singer was thrilled to appear on the show. During his elimination, he revealed to host Nick Cannon that participated as a contestant because he wanted to make his grandson laugh. His costume was a twist on The Beatles, with him dressing as a beetle. The popular competition series showcases celebrities performing heavily disguised in costume who try to fool a panel of judges and guests weekly who is under the costume. These guesses are based on clues provided through interviews with the celebrity with their voices disguised. There's typically a mix of vocally inclined performers and those who cannot sing. Springer was part of the latter group.

Springer competed in season 8, with just one performance under his belt before elimination. He sang Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight" before his identity was uncovered by judges Alan Thicke and Jenni McCarthy-Wahlberg. Some judges guessed that he could have been Mike Myers, Rowan Atkinson, or John Larroquette.

TV Insider spoke to Springer after his elimination, and he explained that his grandson, Richard, was the catalyst for his participation. "My grandson would get a kick out of it," he said. "I couldn't tell him until last night. That's really the reason I had time to do it, and it's just a fun thing to do." Springer also competed in Dancing With the Stars.