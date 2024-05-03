Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield have been keeping an adorable secret. The Seeking Sister Wife couple are officially parents of three after quietly welcoming their third child together in May 2017. The Merrifield's announced the big news on the Monday, April 22 episode of their TLC show, later introducing the world to daughter Leia Lilly Melisa Merrifield in an Instagram Live video.

"We decided to go live today because obviously last night, the show showed that I was pregnant and it's been quite a while since that was filmed," Dannielle said after the episode, which showed her announcing her pregnancy, aired (you can watch the Instagram clip here). She and her husband revealed that their adorable daughter was born on May 17, 2023 weighing eight pounds. According to Dannielle, she and Garrick hadn't "expected or planned" to have a third child – the couple are also parents to sons Geremiah, 15, and Solomon, 14 – and they ultimately decided to keep the pregnancy a secret because they didn't "want to ruin the show and talk about (it)."

"I'm so excited to share this because obviously as a mother, you guys know if you're mothers, it is so hard not to talk about your kids. Your kids are a part of you and she's such a joy in our lives," she said.

Opening up about the secret pregnancy with PEOPLE, Dannielle said her daughter "is such a personality. She is very particular with what she likes and doesn't like. She makes us all laugh. She is super independent and has been since birth. I prayed she would have her daddy's beautiful blue eyes and she does."

As for how their two oldest have adjusted to having a baby sister, the mom of three revealed that while she was pregnant, Geremiah and Solomon "kept telling us they wanted a brother. But now that Leia is actually here, they are amazing with her. They watch out for her and are so loving and kind to her." And while her sons are notably older than their baby sister and getting ready to take some major steps in their own lives, Dannielle said, "I know the boys will be moved out of the house when she is about 5, but I also know they will be calling to check on her and stopping to see her as much as possible."

Dannielle and Garrick's life has been documented on the hit TLC series Seeking Sister Wife. The show, which premiered in 2018, focuses on the journeys of families in various phases of polygamous relationships. New episodes of Seeking Sister Wife air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.