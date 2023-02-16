Who Is Medusa on 'The Masked Singer' Season 9, Episode 1?

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The third and final contestant introduced on The Masked Singer Season 9 finale was Medusa. She came out on the new stage with an electrifying take on a Billie Eilish song. But who is she? Scroll through for all the clues, performances, and judge guesses for Medusa on The Masked Singer Season 9 (if you aren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service).

Performance and Song Picks



Episode 1: "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish

Show Clues



Episode 1 monologue: "I grew up far from the spotlight, a dancer in the dark and I never quite fit in. I mean, look at me. But fitting in was never something I really worried about because I knew early on I was born to stand out. So, I did my own thing and ignored anyone who wanted me to conform. Embracing my oddities, snakes, and all has taken me far. From the Super Bowl to this very stage. That's right, technically, I've been here before. But this time, I'm here to compete and Masked Singer feels like the perfect stage for me because honestly, look around. It doesn't get much weirder than this."



Episode 1 visual clues: The CGI-heavy clue package was set in exotic locales, stretching from Greek ruins to space. one of the Men in Black had a chest tattoo of a heart with the words "True Love." There was also a picture of Buckingham Palace.



On-Stage Clue: The swag bag for Medusa featured a DVD with the text "Medusa: Snakes on the Astral Plane" and "$340 million sold!"

The Guesses:



Episode 1: Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Ellie Goulding. Ken Geong went with Bjork first but then guessed Meghan Markle. Nicole Scherzinger ran through several other British singers before landing on Lorde. None of these picks seem right.



Our Guess: It's really hard to figure out who this is after Medusa's first appearance. She will perform next week, and hopefully, we get some better clues to learn who she may be.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.