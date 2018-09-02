Reality TV Stars Who Died Tragically

Fame doesn’t necessarily ensure a long life full of money and success. Many of the reality TV personalities that graced the small screen, whether it be for a season or series, met an untimely end, whether it be through an accident, disease, or their own hands. Each of their deaths left behind a hole not only in the lives of their family and friends but in the fans who watched them live their lives authentically on screen.

Keep scrolling to learn more about some of the reality television stars who lost their lives too soon.

Shain Gandee

The death of 21-year-old Shain Gandee was a tragedy that hit his MTV series Buckwild hard.

The fun-loving reality personality died in 2013 alongside his uncle, David Dwight Gandee, and friend, Donald Robert Myers, after their 1984 Ford Bronco got stuck in the mud while “mudding.” The trio died of carbon monoxide poisoning when the SUV’s tailpipe was submerged.

MTV canceled Buckwild soon after.

Diem Brown

Fans of MTV’s Real World/Road Rules Challenge were shocked and saddened in November 2014 when former contestant Diem Brown passed away from cancer at the age of 34.

The reality personality was known for beating ovarian cancer twice in her short life, but eventually passed away due to colon cancer.

Steve Irwin

The world mourned in 2006 when beloved Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin passed away at the age of 44.

The animal lover suffered a fatal injury while filming the documentary Ocean’s Deadliest when a stingray stabbed him in the chest.

Gia Allemand

Former Bachelor and Bachelor Pad contestant Gia Allemand tragically died by suicide in August 2013.

The 29-year-old had gotten in an argument with her boyfriend, NBA player Ryan Anderson, before ending her life, according to Us Weekly, and left a note reading, “Mom gets everything.”

Anna Nicole Smith

Anna Nicole Smith is one of the more famous reality personalities of her generation, but her life was short and unfortunately filled with many struggles. The former Playboy model and Anna Nicole Show star passed away in 2007 of an accidental prescription drug overdose at the age of 39.

Phil Harris

Sometimes the Deadliest Catch lives up to its daunting name.

The Discovery personality and crab fisherman passed away in 2010 after collapsing while off-loading crab in Alaska.

The 53-year-old was filming Deadliest Catch when he had a stroke that ultimately led to his death, which was covered on the show. His son, Josh Harris, is now a captain on the popular show.

Damien Gurganious

A rare autoimmune disorder claimed the life of former Biggest Loser contestant Damien Gurganious at only 38 in November 2014.

The father-of-one competed on the NBC show in 2009 with his future wife Nicole, who posted on Facebook at the time of her husband’s death, “All of you who knew Damien can attest to his generous and loving spirit, his outgoing and gregarious personality, and his caring and compassionate nature.”

Ryan Dunn

Jackass star Ryan Dunn took his thrill-seeking to the limits in 2011, when police said he drunkenly reached speeds of 140 mph before crashing his Porsche on a Pennsylvania highway.

The 34-year-old MTV personality, who also appeared on Viva La Bam and Homewrecker, and his 30-year-old passenger Zachary Hartwell died at the scene.

Caleb Bankston

A year after competing on Survivor: Blood vs. Water, Caleb Bankston died suddenly after falling off of a freight train and onto the railroad tracks. He was only 26.