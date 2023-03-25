'The Masked Singer': Alexa Bliss Speaks out After Her Big Reveal

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss speaking out after revealing a big secret: She was Axolotl on The Masked Singer Season 9. After the photos of the costume floating around for weeks, Axolotl finally debuted on the show Wednesday, before being revealed as the former WWE Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion, whose real name is Alexis Cabrera. After the big reveal, Bliss spoke out to reflect on the joyous reality TV experience.

"Oh man... what can I say...WHAT AN AMAZING journey!" Alexa Bliss wrote. "So many people have helped me conquer my BIGGEST FEAR of all- SINGING In front of people!!! (Which is completely different from tequila rapping Eminem songs [laugh emoji]) First, thank you to [WWE and The Masked Singer] for this amazing opportunity – the masked singer has been hands down one of the most amazing [and] fun moments of my entire career.

"Thank you to the amazing masked singer family who made this all possible [producer Will Lacey] (who were also THE NICEST PEOPLE) thank you to [voice coach Amy Chapman] for helping me break out of my shell [and] for being so amazing. HUGE thank you [vocal coach Eric Vetro] for being sooo patient and amazing with me during our vocal lessons. Thank you to [Travis Clark of We The Kings] for teaching me fun accents [and] helping me sing [laugh emoji] THE BIGGEST Thank you to my AMAZING HUSBAND [Ryan Cabrera] who was with me every step of the way motivating me. For helping me with singing [and] learning to love music on a whole new level. And thank you again to WWE [and] The Masked Singer for letting me jump into this whole experience head first!"

On Wednesday night's episode, Bliss (as Axolotl) competed against Fairy (revealed to be Holly Robinson Peete) and Macaw (whose identity is unknown). She sang "Can't Fight the Moonlight" by LeAnn Rimes but was knocked out right after. She joins previously unmasked celebrities Lele Pons (Jackalope), Malin Akerman (Squirrel), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Rock Lobster (Howie Mandel), Sara Evans (Mustang) and Dick Van Dyke (Gnome).

How to Watch The Masked Singer:

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.

This is a developing story.