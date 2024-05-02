'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Reacts to Pregnancy Rumors

Home Town star Erin Napier has apparently been dealing with some pesky pregnancy rumors lately, and she's setting the record straight. Taking to her Instagram Stories thread, the HGTV star denied speculation that she and her husband Ben are expecting another baby.

In a note titled, "Thoughts from an exhausted mama after one child had a stomach bug weekend," Napier began, by confessing that she "cried [my] eyes out" to a recent episode of the hit kids' show Bluey, and then took aim at the pregnancy rumors. Napier said she is "not expecting a baby" and that she is "medically not capable" of doing so, adding "So please give that a rest? We don't need a son to be complete as a family and I just like loose clothes. Let it beeeeeee, you sweet people."

Napier also admitted, per PEOPLE, that she has an "addiction" to Grillo's pickles, and concluded her message by tagging her husband in a comment about how much "laundry" he's helped her with throughout the week.

Erin and Ben Napier are parents to daughters: Mae, 2½, and Helen, 6. They first announced their pregnancy with Mae back in April 2021. At the time, they spoke with PEOPLE and revealed that they had known Erin was pregnant since September 2020.

In a previous interview with PopCulture, the Napiers shared that they felt a "little bit more prepared" for their new baby than their first, and also revealed how Helen reacted to the news that she would be a big sister. "Helen just asks every day, 'Is baby coming home today?' and we have to keep saying not today," Erin shared back in May, with Ben adding that Helen had been "really excited."

Ben then shared a sweet story from an interaction he and Helen had, wherein she was asking about her new baby sister. "The other night at bedtime, she was talking to me and said, 'Is my sister coming home tomorrow?' and I said, 'No, it's not tomorrow, it'll be a few weeks,' and she said, 'Okay, I'm so sad to her coming home,'" he said. "I thought it was like this, 'Oh shoot, this is the first sign of jealousy and sadness' and it was that she was sad that she wasn't coming home yet."