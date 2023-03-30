'The Masked Singer': Moose Is a 'Cheers' Legend

The Masked Singer began round three on Wednesday night, meaning three more contestants were introduced. Two of them were unmasked, while one will move on to next week. Wednesday's episode also had the theme of '80s Night, and one of those contestants was perfect for the theme because he starred in one of the biggest sitcoms of the decade. Who was under the Moose mask? Continue on to learn Moose's identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Moose's clue package made it very clear he was a sitcom star. He was born in the Midwest and moved out west after meeting his wife. There was also a beer glass, while a "man in black" wore a letterman jacket. Moose also performed a take on Huey Lewis and the News' "The Power of Love" from Back to the Future. It was very hard for Moose to hide his voice. Charlene Tilton from Dallas presented the onstage clue. It was a card reading, "Acceptance Speech." Moose mentioned that he didn't have much use for them, even those he's prepared a few.

Ken Jeong guessed John Goodman, while Robin Thicke picked Jon Lovitz. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Ed O'Neill. Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg also talked about Moose being someone from Cheers. Moose did not make it to the battle royale, so he was unmasked quickly. It was George Wendt! The actor is a member of the Cheers cast. He earned six Emmy nominations but never won even once. Wednt is also from Chicago.

The unmasked celebrities in Season 9 so far are Lele Pons (Jackalope), Malin Akerman (Squirrel), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Howie Mandel (Rock Lobster), Sara Evans (Mustang), Dick Van Dyke (Gnome), Holly Robinson Peete (Fairy), and Alexa Bliss (Axolotl). Wendt is the second Cheers star to go on the show, following the late Kirstie Alley.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.