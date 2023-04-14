How to Watch 'The Masked Singer' Without Cable

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Everyone is constantly talking about The Masked Singer season nine these days. This singing competition is abuzz, with fans guessing who the masked singers might be and what their favorite performances are. If you don't have cable, you might feel like you're missing out on all the fun. But you don't have to! You can watch The Masked Singer on Hulu the very next day after it airs, with plenty of time to avoid spoilers.

The Masked Singer is unlike any other reality singing competition show on television. Not only do the celebrity contestants have to sing before a panel of judges, but they also have to do it dressed from head-to-toe in an elaborate outfit to ensure their anonymity. Then, the judges and the audience vote for their favorite singer after all the performances. The least favorite singer is eliminated -- and only then do they take off the mask to reveal their identity.

You can stream this incredible reality competition show yourself -- and you don't need cable or a cable login to watch it, either. If you want to catch up on everything from The Masked Singer without getting left behind, come unmask the greatest Hulu deals with us.

How to watch 'The Masked Singer'

The best way to watch The Masked Singer is on Hulu, where it airs the next day so you don't have to wait until the entire season is done and the secrets are already revealed. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial in case you want to try it out before spending any money. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $14.99 per month. You can also bundle with Disney+.

How many seasons of 'The Masked Singer' are there?

While the show originated in South Korea, the popular American version is currently in its ninth season.

Who hosts 'The Masked Singer'?

Actor and singer Nick Cannon is the current host.

Who are the judges on 'The Masked Singer'?

Singer Robin Thicke, actor Ken Jeong, actor Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and singer/actress Nicole Scherzinger are the judges, and they refer to themselves as the panel.

What kind of celebrities have appeared on 'The Masked Singer'?

Without giving away too many spoilers, previous contestants have included William Shatner, Lil Wayne, JoJo Siwa, Kelly Osbourne, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, Seal and so many more. They aren't just people famous for singing.

How do they keep the contestants a secret on 'The Masked Singer'?

This show has some of the most elaborate security measures of any television reality show on the planet. Extensive security teams, elaborate disguises, masks, false tips, ironclad non-disclosure agreements and more are part of the show's appeal. So far, none of the contestants have been revealed ahead of time.

When does 'The Masked Singer' air?

It airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

