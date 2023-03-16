'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Squirrel as an Early 2000s Movie Mainstay

The Masked Singer Season 9 took audiences to Sesame Street with another themed episode this week. There were two unmaskings this week, after consecutive weeks of panelists saving a celebrity. One of the characters unmasked was Squirrel, who impressed panelists last week with her performance of Pink's "Try." Unfortunately for Squirrel, her March 15 performance was not enough to keep her in the game. She was revealed to be an actress best known for her popular roles in early 2000s movies. Continue on to learn Squirrel's identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers follow!

Squirrel was "feeling a new fire" before this week's show since she was now in the champion's seat. The clue package included a gorilla stealing some chocolate treats, as well as a smiley face badge. She dedicated her performance of "Just the Two of Us" to The Count because her child is his biggest fan. The squirrel also showed off a wedding dress.

Following the performance, Elmo, Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin, and his younger brother Damir came out to help share a new clue. The clue was a football with panelist Ken Jeong's face on it. Squirrel confirmed she worked with Jeong in a movie, but he was still stumped! She guessed his Knocked Up co-star Katherine Heigl. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Kate Hudson (who has not made a movie with Jeong). Then, McCarthy Wahlberg correctly guessed Malin Akerman! Guest panelist Jennifer Nettles guessed Anne Hathaway (who has also never made a movie with Jeong). After failing to make the battle royale, Robin Thicke guessed Heather Graham (who was in the Hangover movies with Jeong).

When Squirrel removed her mask, it was none other than Akerman under there! Akerman and Jeong starred in the 2009 movie Couples Retreat together. She's also known for kissing Tom Cruise in the 2012 movie musical Rock of Ages. The smiley face button in this week's clue package was a reference to Watchmen, in which she played Silk Spectre. As for the wedding dress, this was a reference to 27 Dresses (which coincidentally starred Heigl). Akerman is also known for her roles in The Proposal and Watchmen.

