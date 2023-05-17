Who Is Bishop Briggs? Pop Star Rumored to Be Medusa on 'The Masked Singer'

The Masked Singer finale airs Wednesday night, with Medusa and Macaw singing their hearts out to win the golden mask trophy. Fans have been speculating about their identities since they first performed. The top theory is that Medusa is Bishop Briggs, the U.K. singer who scored a big hit with her 2016 single "River."

Medusa was introduced in the Season 9 premiere and was close to being eliminated at the end of round one. Nicole Scherzinger rang the "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell for the first time to keep Medusa on the show. The decision turned out to be the right one, as Medusa is now in the finals. She performed Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," ABBA's "Dancing Queen," Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York," Shawn Mendes' "Mercy," Adele's "Someone Like You," and Medusa's "Take Me to Church" on her journey to the finale.

(Photo: Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)

During her first clue package, Medusa revealed she had a connection to The Masked Singer. That came courtesy of Jewel, who performed "River" during Season 6. The song is featured on Briggs' first album, Church of Scars. Briggs' other hit songs include "Wild Horses," "Dream," "White Flag," and "Champion." She contributed "Never Tear Us Apart" to the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

Briggs, 30, recently announced her new EP When Everything Went Dark would be released on June 23. She also released a music video for her single "Baggage" and will start her Don't Look Down Tour with MisterWives on Sept. 8 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville.

Briggs was born Sarah Grace McLaughlin on July 18, 1992, in London. Her parents are from the Scottish town of Bishipbriggs, which inspired her stage name. After living in Hong Kong as a teen, she moved to Los Angeles to attend the Musicians Institute. She recorded her first single "Wild Horses" in 2015, but the success of "River" put her on the map. She even opened for Coldplay in the fall of 2016 and played the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Wild Horses" was also used in Acura's 2016 Super Bowl commercial, which is how Medusa was part of the NFL's championship game even though Briggs never performed at the game.

Briggs' sister, Kate, died of ovarian cancer in 2021 at 30. Briggs dedicated the songs "High Water" and "The Art of Survival" to Kate. "Kate was the biggest ray of light. She walked in gratitude every single day," Briggs told Nylon in July 2022. "She loved RuPaul's Drag Race and John Cena, and her favorite color was rainbow. Just two years older, Kate always navigated the world with a positive headspace, and I really admired that in her."

About a month after that interview was published, Briggs had happy news to share with fans. She and her husband, Landon Jacobs, welcomed their first child. Their son was born in August. "I am so grateful to be your mum," Briggs wrote on Instagram for Mother's Day.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.