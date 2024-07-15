Jelly Roll's Children Make Rare Appearance at 2024 Kids' Choice Awards

Jelly Roll is one cool dad. The "Save Me" singer turned up at the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards over the weekend, and he brought his own children — sans wife, Bunnie XO — along for a rare appearance at the big Nickelodeon event.

Joing their country music star father, 16-year-old Bailee Ann and 7-year-old Noah Buddy sported denim ensembles hat closely match what they're doting dad was wearing. The trio hit the red carpet for some photos, before Jelly Roll later took the stage and got sufficiently — and elatedly — slimed.

(Photo: SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: Bailee Ann, Jelly Roll and Noah Buddy DeFord attend the 2024 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic) - Gregg DeGuire)

Jelly Roll's real name is Jason Bradley DeFord. He is a musician from Nashville, Tennessee, who grew up in a suburb of Music City. As a teenager, he began a career as a rapper in the early '00s, playing local venues and selling CDs out of the trunk of his car. At the same time, he found himself in and out of prison, after getting in trouble with the law on multiple occasions.

Over the years, Jelly Roll has worked with other rappers such as Yelawolf, Lil Wyte, Tech N9ne, and Struggle Jennings. While he's incorporated country into his sound many times over the years, it wasn't until his most recent album, Whitsitt Chapel, that Jelly Roll fully embraced being a country music star.

Bailee Ann is Jelly Roll's daughter from his relationship with a woman named Felicia, who they revealed in the Save Me documentary has had struggles with sobriety. According to PEOPLE, Jelly Roll does not talk much about the mother of Noah, 7, though he has shared photos of the young boy on occasion.

While Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO do not share any biological children, they recently revealed that they are discussing and planning to possibly have a child within the next couple of years.