Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Divorce: Judge Orders Country Singer's Estranged Wife to Not Use His Credit Cards

In May, Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose, his wife of seven months.

Billy Ray Cyrus's divorce from estranged wife Firerose is heating up. A new report revealed that a Tennessee judge has approved the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer's legal request that his ex not be allowed to use his credit cards.

In a court order filed on July 10 — which was obtained by PEOPLE — a Williamson County judge found "no legitimate reason for [Firerose] to have access to and to make any additional charges" on Cyrus' credit cards, and ordered her to quit using them, effective immediately.

The legal order also state that Cyrus, 62, and Firerose, 37, must "exchange income and expense statements as well as asset and liability statements" by July 11, They must also engage in "good faith meditation" by Aug. 31, at the latest.

(Photo: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 23: (L-R) FIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM) - Jason Kempin)

Cyrus and Firerose, a fellow singer, went public with their relationship in 2022. They married a year later, in October 2023.

IN early June, it was revealed that Cyrus filed to divorce Firerose after seven months of marriage. TMZ reported that the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer officially filed the paperwork in May, citing their date of separation as May 22, 2024. The outlet stated he gave his estranged spouse until May 24 to vacate their home, while offering her $500 per night — over a period of ten days — for temporary housing.

As for why Cyrus is divorcing Firerose, he reportedly marked down irreconcilable differences, as well as "inappropriate marital conduct." Cyrus also appears to have claimed that the marriage was obtained by fraud, and has asked the court to grant him an outright annulment on these grounds.

Additionally, Cyrus offered to pay Firerose $5,000 per month — for a period of 90 days, or until the divorce is finalized — in order for her to obtain suitable housing in Tennessee, where they live. These payments will be made on the first of each month.