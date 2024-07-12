Parker McCollum Extends 'Burn It Down' Concert Tour

Parker McCollum has announced an extension to his 2024 Burn It Down concert tour. On Friday, the country singer revealed that he's added stops in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Dec. 27 and Little Rock, Arkansas on Dec. 28.

Additionally, McCollum will be joined by Randy Rogers Band at both concerts. Tickets for the newly added tour dates go on-sale on Friday, July 19th at 10am CDT. For a full list of Parker's upcoming tour dates and tickets, click here.

(Photo: True Public Relations)

In May, PopCulture.com was on-site when McCollum stopped by Raising Cane's headquarters in Plano, Texas — alongside Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves — after hosting a benefit concert for ACM Lifting Lives, which raised $700,000 for the Academy of Country Music non-profit organization. The following day, ahead of the 2024 ACM Awards show, the pair held a press conference at Raising Cane's HQ.

At one point during the press conference, McCollum spoke about working with Graves, noting that he's a businessman of strong character and has a keen sense of integrity. When PopCulture.com asked what it means to him that Graves would see the same in McCollum, the singer replied, "Man, it makes me feel like I'm doing something right."

"I'm my own worst critic. I'm very, very hard on myself in this business, to the point where... it's really a curse a lot of the time, how much I overthink things... the way I was raised was good manners and very respectful, so I'm really hard on myself when maybe I swing and miss in this business," McCollum continued. "So, when someone like Raising Cane's and Todd Graves wants to back you or show that they support you, that makes me feel like I swung the bat and hit a home run. I don't take it lightly."